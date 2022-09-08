Tastes so sweet – cupcake decorating kits to buy online
They’re pretty, anyone can make them and they’re irresistible. Cupcakes have exploded in popularity in the past few years.
The world-renowned all-American bakery and stalwarts on the London dessert scene, The Hummingbird Bakery, have released their first ever nationwide offering with Cupcake Decorating Kits.
Fans of the brand are invited to hone the craft of “The Hummingbird Swirl” at home with one of two exclusive cupcake decorating boxes available for purchase online now, from £23..
Products available for purchase online:
Mixed Decorating Kit - includes three vanilla and three chocolate cupcakes, two pots of vanilla frosting in varying colours, one pot of chocolate frosting, one bag of sprinkles and one How To Guide. Priced at £27.50 with a frosting palette knife or £23 without the knife.
Chocolate Decorating Kit - includes six chocolate cupcakes, two pots of chocolate frosting, one pot of vanilla frosting, one bag of sprinkles, and one How To Guide. Priced at £27.50 with an forsting palette knife or £23 without the knife.
The kits are the perfect gift for cupcake lovers, an entICING activity to do with children, or even as a solo challenge for those looking to refine their frosting skills.
The Hummingbird Bakery launched in the UK in early 2004 and has since become the home of quality American baking in London. Since then, Hummingbird has continually brought love and joy into people's lives through their mouth-watering sweet treats and is regarded as the authority on authentic American style baking.
For more visit https://hummingbirdbakery.com/collections/nationwide-decorating-kits website.