Something for everyone this weekend at Midsummer Fete near Banbury - profits to Banbury Homeless Project

There is truly something for everyone at Shutford Midsummer Fete this Saturday (June 21) in the beautiful setting of Shutford Manor field.

The weather forecast is set fair for this popular annual event which was launched with the Shutford Scarecrow Trail – in which innovative scarecrows were placed in various locations around the village. The theme for this year is Fairy Tales, Myths and Legends. Cakes and cookies baking for the fete has been based on the same theme.

It will be a busy day with some of the more energetic activities including a Tug-of-War between Shutford and its neighbouring communities, a penalty shoot-out and a Dog Show.

Stalls include plants, a tombola, wine-and-water, books and toys and a special ‘Shutford-Made’ stall offering locally produced crafts, jewellery, jams, paintings, food, knitted items and pottery.

As well as this there will be a display of classic vehicles, teas and cakes, food vans, Dassett Alpacas, Morris dancers, Deddington Brass Band, face painting, archery, a big raffle and more.

The George and Dragon pub will be at the field with its mobile bar from 12.30pm and there will be music at the pub during the evening to entertain those still hungry for entertainment. At 5pm Tres Hombres will take the stage and at 7.30pm, The Medicine Men will perform.

Profits will be donated to the Banbury Young Homeless Project and St Martin’s Church, Shutford.

BYHP provides specialist interventions offering support, advice and guidance to young people 13-25 and their families, facing known root causes of youth homelessness. Those that are at risk of NEET, relationship breakdowns or with mental health and therapeutic needs.