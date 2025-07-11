Shipston couple launch fundraiser to provide every UK bereavement suite with free baby handprint memory kits

A couple from Shipston-on-Stour have launched an online fundraiser to fund free baby hand and footprint kits for every bereavement suite in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Bishop and Michael Bishop recently launched a business selling baby hand and footprint books and kits they design and self-publish.

The couple were inspired to set up Little Paws Big Memories after the birth of their child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “We wanted to capture those precious memories of our daughter's teeny tiny hands and feet before she grew.”

Michael and Emma Bishop of Little Paws Big Memories.

The couple were unable to find a suitable book for the hand and footprints, so they created their own unique keepsake book.

This led them to design and create their own hand and footprint printing kits so that parents across the UK can capture memories of their babies.

Now the pair want to raise £5,000 so they can create and deliver free handprint memory kits to every neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and bereavement suite across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kits include an animal-themed illustrated print, a clean-touch ink pad, a sturdy backing card, a cellophane wallet and an information sheet explaining how to use and preserve the keepsake.

An example of one of the baby foot and handprint kits Emma and Michael wish to send to bereavement suites.

Emma said: “These prints are not just cards. They’re beautiful, frame-ready tributes, designed to honour a life lost too soon and give families something tangible to hold onto in the years ahead.

The couple launched the fundraiser on July 1 as part of a national competition for female-led businesses being run by Crowdfunder and Muddy Stilettos.

If they succeed in raising their goal amount, they will win an extra £10,000 in funding to help fund the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma and Michael have given themselves until July 30 to hit their fundraising target.

Speaking about their project, Emma said: “This project is dedicated to Dexter, a beautiful baby boy who was stillborn in 2024.

“His mum reached out to us a few months ago after discovering our memory book and told us how she wished she could have had something like that for her son.

“Her words stayed with us, and since that moment, we have made it our mission to honour Dexter and his mum, and this project is in memory of

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/littlepawsbigmemories