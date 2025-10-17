A team of around 130 performers and actors is involved in this year's massive Halloween operation.placeholder image
Photo gallery: I took on the Brackley Horror House, one of the biggest and scariest Halloween attractions in the UK

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Oct 2025, 17:59 BST
This photo gallery shows a preview of what visitors can expect when they visit the Brackley Horror House, one of the biggest and scariest attractions in the UK this Halloween.

The Brackley Horror House will be open to visitors from Thursday, October 30, until Saturday, November 1, this Halloween.

Mastermind behind the attraction, Ben Alderton, originally started decorating his house with spooky decorations to entertain trick-or-treating families.

Now, eight years later, Ben and his team have grown the attraction into one of the UK’s biggest Halloween attractions and something quite special.

This year, the horror house has moved from Ben’s home to a purpose-built three-storey building on Top Station Road.

As well as being much bigger, this year, there will be a stage erected where live bands and DJs will perform, and a selection of food and drink vendors.

The attraction has also been split into sections, with only adults and over-12s allowed in the scariest areas and a funfair and family-friendly area set up on the other side of the attraction.

As with the past four years, a portion of the proceeds will go towards Parkinson’s UK, a charity particularly close to Ben, whose father was diagnosed with the condition several years ago.

Speaking about this year’s scaled-up horror house, Ben said: “We have created the UK’s first three-storey immersive horror house that will take visitors on a journey into and beyond the afterlife.”

“The attraction is packed full with fairground rides, a zombie Nerf gun shootout, games, soft play, pumpkin carving, street food, licensed bars and more!”

For more information about the Brackley Horror House, including how to buy tickets, visit: https://theonlyhorrorcompany.co.uk/

The Brackley Horror House is believed to be one of the biggest Halloween attractions in the UK.

The Brackley Horror House is believed to be one of the biggest Halloween attractions in the UK.

Each room in the horror house has a different theme and is a part of an overarching theme of passing into the afterlife.

Each room in the horror house has a different theme and is a part of an overarching theme of passing into the afterlife.

Creator of the horror house, Ben Alderton, has worked with several local artists and businesses to build and decorate the attraction.

Creator of the horror house, Ben Alderton, has worked with several local artists and businesses to build and decorate the attraction.

Each room will be filled with terrifying props and actors determined to give visitors the fright of their lives.

Each room will be filled with terrifying props and actors determined to give visitors the fright of their lives.

