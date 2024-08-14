New learning hub to be launched at popular farm attraction near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new learning hub for children will be launched next month (September 10) at Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton.

The hub has been created by teachers and experts to offer a “creative and fun learning experience for young people of all ages”.

It will include a preschool group and a varied programme for home-educated children to access during term time.

The learning hub has been specially designed for children who are better suited to learning outdoors in a more sensory and creative way.

Local therapist Clare Bay is part of the team behind the hub; she said Fairytale Farm was a great location to run a hub after spending many hours at the farm with her children.

Clare said: “Since Covid there has been a steep increase in children and young people refusing school, and families realising that mainstream education may not be the best way forward for their child.

"Learning in nature and amongst animals can help children to regulate and connect with others and themselves in a very powerful way."

The hub will also offer after-school clubs for primary-aged children and mindfulness groups for young people up to age 16.

The new learning hub will be launched on September 10.

Teacher Natalie Rushton will be running the education programme. She said: “Our workshops and groups will include an array of subjects such as art, creative writing, storytelling, drama, outdoor learning, animal care, design and construction, all with a focus on learning through nature.

"We are excited to offer a hands-on, open-ended approach to learning at the hub, and our philosophy is to encourage children to explore, create and grow at their own unique pace."

For more information, visit: https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/events/learning-hub/