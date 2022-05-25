New four-day summer event for families planned for beautiful location a few miles from Banbury

The Park Fair goes ahead on the Great Tew Estate in August

The new Park Fair promises to ‘redefine the classic country event for the new generation’ according to its promoters. The four day event will takes place at Great Tew Estate from August 18 – 21.

For adults there will be boutique shopping from cool and contemporary brands like Rixo, Desmond & Dempsey and Hadeda. There will be workshops from the Thyme hotel and dining from local favourites, Quince and Clover, who will serve a fresh, regional menu along with premium drinks from Laurent-Perrier.

For youngsters there will be unlimited classic fairground rides and a play schedule from The Modern Nursery. Roaming musicians will ad to a festival atmosphere for all ages.

Park Fair marks a new era for the classic country fair event. Designed for the new generation, it promises to bring innovative modern brands to the ‘tastemakers’ of rural Britain. Headliners will deliver a shopping experience unrivalled outside of the capital.

“We’re incredibly proud to be bringing some of the UK’s finest brands to Great Tew for Park Fair this summer,” said founder Lucy Drinkwater. “The classic country fair has long been part of the British countryside and we’re excited to revive this esteemed event for the new generation.”

“The four-day event will welcome more than 80 inspiring brands, each meticulously selected for their style, quality, and sustainability credentials. Grownups can get stuck into the series of workshops, led by Thyme, that promise to engage and inspire all ages.

“A children’s lounge by The Modern Nursery, one of the UK’s favourite independent children’s stores, will offer children of all ages a breakaway space to play and get creative. They’ll also have a selection of their most famous indoor and outdoor toys, as well as kids' Summer Essentials to delight little ones and parents simultaneously,” she said.

Estate owner Nicholas Johnston, said: “Great Tew Estate welcomes a very small number of events throughout the year and we are thrilled to host the inaugural Park Fair. It is a pleasure to invite families and friends to enjoy time together with us.”