A love of fashion sparked a much deeper bond for an Oxfordshire family whose foster daughter has become ‘the princess’ of the home.

Chris and Tabs, from west Oxfordshire, have shared their story to encourage others to consider the huge benefits to everyone involved in providing foster homes.

The couple released their story during Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from May 12 – 25.

“The shoes, the make-up – as a foster Dad I I wasn’t expecting that,” said Chris, giving his wife a wry smile.

But wife Tabs isn’t complaining. The couple’s teenage foster daughter shares her own love of clothes, and together they are regulars in many of Oxfordshire’s fashion boutiques.

“Fostering is all about adapting, bonding and the power of relationships. The shopping connection was an unexpected bonus,” said Tabs.

Chris and Tabs welcomed their foster daughter through Oxfordshire County Council’s (OCC) fostering scheme around a year ago.

The girl had experienced some short-term fostering placements because of her commitment to stay in her existing school and remain close to friends. The challenge was to find the right long-term family setting to meet those geographical needs.

Chris said: “We stepped forward initially as another short team option. However, we quickly bonded and on much more than fashion.

“In the end it was an easy decision to turn a few weeks into a long-term commitment, giving our foster daughter the family stability she needed and on her terms, close to friends and the school she loves. She is now the princess of our family.”

Chris and Tabs have an autistic teenage son who often needs his own space and can become closed off emotionally. However, his confidence has been transformed by the new family member.

Tabs said: “Our foster daughter is a natural in putting others at their ease and our son quickly warmed to her and became much more responsive; it’s heartwarming watching them interact and seeing his confidence grow.”

With so much positive energy generated from the initial fostering experience, Chris and Tabs decided they would take it a step further and around two months ago they agreed to foster a baby.

“It’s added perfectly to the family dynamic, bringing out the caring side in us all,” says Chris.

“Our foster daughter helps us with feeding, putting the baby to bed and holding him. Our son is fascinated, the baby’s made him inquisitive and he wants to ask questions. It’s another way to build his self-esteem as he observes and interacts with our newest and youngest family member.”

OCC’s Jean Kelly said: “We are committed to keeping children near their birth families, friends and schools. We cannot do that unless we can recruit people like Chris and Tabs."

Oxfordshire County Council’s foster carers receive generous fees and dedicated social worker support. The social workers respond promptly to questions and offer training and guidance to other fostering families who meet each other for coffee and chats to learn each others’ experiences.

Further information about becoming a foster carer is also available by visiting Oxfordshire familes and fostering, emailing [email protected]

or phoning 0800 783572.