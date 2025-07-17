In pictures: New children's play equipment installed at People's Park in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:03 BST
New children’s play equipment was installed at People’s Park yesterday (July 16) in time for the school holidays.

The new equipment includes several wooden climbing frames and obstacles for youngsters to enjoy.

Installed by the town council, the new equipment has been designed to ‘remain safe and durable for a long time’.

It was officially unveiled by Cllr Hussain, leader of the council and chair of general resources.

Cllr Hussain said: “This refurbishment is a wonderful addition to the People’s Park play area, and we are most pleased that it has been completed in time for the school holidays.

“This project also represents Banbury Town Council’s continued commitment to caring for and developing parks, green spaces and play facilities across town.”

The new equipment is part of the ongoing efforts by Banbury Town Council to ensure that People’s Park remains accessible and appealing for all Banbury residents.

For the latest town council news, visit: https://banbury.gov.uk/

Cllr Shaida Hussain at the unveiling of the new play equipment.

1. People's Park play equipment

Cllr Shaida Hussain at the unveiling of the new play equipment. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The equipment has been designed so that it remains modern, safe and durable with a lengthy lifespan.

2. People's Park play equipment

The equipment has been designed so that it remains modern, safe and durable with a lengthy lifespan. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The new equipment is the latest move by the town council to ensure that People’s Park remains a popular destination.

3. People's Park play equipment

The new equipment is the latest move by the town council to ensure that People’s Park remains a popular destination. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The council hopes the new trim trail unit installed will encourage creativity, physical activity and social interaction.

4. People's Park play equipment

The council hopes the new trim trail unit installed will encourage creativity, physical activity and social interaction. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BanburyBanbury Town Council
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice