In pictures: New children's play equipment installed at People's Park in Banbury

The new equipment includes several wooden climbing frames and obstacles for youngsters to enjoy.

Installed by the town council, the new equipment has been designed to ‘remain safe and durable for a long time’.

It was officially unveiled by Cllr Hussain, leader of the council and chair of general resources.

Cllr Hussain said: “This refurbishment is a wonderful addition to the People’s Park play area, and we are most pleased that it has been completed in time for the school holidays.

“This project also represents Banbury Town Council’s continued commitment to caring for and developing parks, green spaces and play facilities across town.”

The new equipment is part of the ongoing efforts by Banbury Town Council to ensure that People’s Park remains accessible and appealing for all Banbury residents.

