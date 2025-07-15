Crowds enjoying the sun and activities at the Mayor's Funday.placeholder image
Crowds enjoying the sun and activities at the Mayor's Funday.

In Pictures: Hundreds of families enjoy Banbury Town Mayor's Funday

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
The combination of sunny weather and plenty of free activities drew hundreds of families to People’s Park on Sunday (July 13) for the Banbury Town Mayor’s Funday.

The annual Mayor’s Funday is one of the most popular events in the Banbury calendar, and this year proved no different.

Unfortunately, Mayor Kieron Mallon was unable to attend the event, but thankfully Deputy Town Mayor Chukwudi Okeke was on hand to step in.

Among the popular attractions this year were a free climbing wall, face painting, axe throwing, and mini golf.

Another favourite from last year, Lennie the Land Train, also returned to the mayor’s Funday this year, taking guests for rides around People’s Park.

There was also a packed lineup of performers on the stage, including singers Leighton Tongue and Leigh Chambers and dancers from the

School for Stars and Stagecoach Performing Arts academies.

Deputy Mayor Chukwudi Okeke officially opened the event and took part in a walkabout of the site, meeting with stallholders and attraction owners.

Among the stallholders at the event were campaigners from the Keep the Horton General (KTHG), who were gathering signatures calling for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to restore acute services at the Horton General Hospital.

The campaigners were able to collect around 400 signatures as well as hand out balloons, pens, badges, wristbands and flyers explaining the campaign for Banbury.

A spokesperson for the campaign, Keith Strangwood, said: "We will continue to collect signatures this summer, so people can email or message us through Facebook or call 07740 599736."

The Deputy Mayor Dr Chukwudi Okeke visited a number of charity stalls including the samaritans.

1. Banbury Town Mayor's Funday

The Deputy Mayor Dr Chukwudi Okeke visited a number of charity stalls including the samaritans. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The runner ducks, which featured in the dog and duck display.

2. Banbury Town Mayor's Funday

The runner ducks, which featured in the dog and duck display. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Families enjoying the fairground.

3. Banbury Town Mayor's Funday

Families enjoying the fairground. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The free mini golf course was a big hit with visitors.

4. Banbury Town Mayor's Funday

The free mini golf course was a big hit with visitors. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MayorKeir Starmer
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice