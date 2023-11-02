Forget Elf on the Shelf, Chipping Norton woman creates alternative fun festive game

A Chipping Norton woman has come up with a new Christmas game alternative to Elf on the Shelf.

Clare Anderson, a beauty entrepreneur and author, has designed the Buddy's Hide and Sleep game as a “kinder alternative” to the popular Christmas activity.

The game, which children and adults can play together before bedtime, involves answering a series of clues to find Buddy the puppy.

Buddy is a character in Clare’s Christmas-themed children's book The Lost Wish, and she hopes that the character will be a good Christmas role model for children.

Clare said: "Buddy's Hide and Sleep is a new wellness-led way for families to get excited together about Christmas whilst also developing healthy sleep behaviours, like wind down time and a regular bedtime story.

"It is particularly suitable for younger children, who will really enjoy some fun and relaxing time spent with their caregiver before bed.

"And whilst some elves are naughty, which can be upsetting for sensitive children, Buddy's behaviour is always gentle and kind."

In the game, children must tidy away toys, then solve a treasure hunt of six child-friendly clues to find Buddy, before taking the puppy to bed for snuggles and stories.

Clare Anderson, is a beauty entrepreneur and author from Chipping Norton.

Claire added: “ "I personally loved doing Elf on the Shelf when my child was little, but I did find it an extra pressure at the end of each day as a working mum.

"Scheming up the elf's nightly adventures is a lot of work for parents at what is already a busy time of year. As my daughter got a bit older, staying up later than her to position the elf somewhere different each evening proved extremely difficult, as I do like my early bedtimes!

"Buddy's Hide and Sleep is a new alternative that parents may find a bit less taxing on their imaginations and on their sleep. What I really like about it is that parents and children do it together before bedtime. It builds in some quality wind-down time at the end of the day, at a time of year when children can be so excited they struggle to drop off."