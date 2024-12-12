Final wedding takes place at Bodicote House before registry office moves to Banbury

The last wedding has taken place at Bodicote House as the county council’s registration office for the area moves to Banbury Town Hall.

The council’s Bodicote House registry office was a venue for thousands of weddings and civil partnerships over the past 30 years.

A unique and historic listed building, the office was the only one of its kind in the county to feature a garden.

Jon and Michala Pell were the last couple to sign their marriage documents at Bodicote House on Saturday, November 30, marking the end of an era.

Professional photographer Emma Collins documented the happy couple’s special day at Bodicote House.

She said: “It may only be a council building to some, but after capturing the most special day for hundreds of couples at Bodicote House, I know this building holds great memories for me and so many others.

“I am honoured to have photographed the last ever wedding here.”

The sale of Bodicote House comes as Cherwell District Council, which owns the property, moves its headquarters to Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre.

Speaking about Bodicote House, Oxfordshire County Council’s Ceremonies Team Leader, Tracy Hemmings, said: “Being local myself, I know the importance and significance of this beautiful building at Bodicote and know how important it has been for everyone who has come to use our services there or to be a guest at one of the lovely ceremonies we have delivered over the years.

“As the local registrar for many years, based at Bodicote House, I have had the pleasure of being part of these important historical moments, serving the local community and my family members too, sharing their special and important life event experiences also.

“I feel sad to have left the beautiful building of Bodicote House, like many others in our local community, with the last ever wedding taking place on Saturday, November 30, 2024.”

Couples looking to get married at the county council’s registration office will now be able to tie the knot in Banbury Town Hall’s ceremony room.

The grand room holds up to 80 guests and is larger than any other of the council's ceremony rooms.

Services such as registering births and deaths and giving notice of marriage or civil partnership have been moved to Samuelson House on Tramway Road.

Tracey said: “I am delighted and excited to be part of the team that has taken careful consideration with setting up the grand main hall at the beautiful town hall in the heart of Banbury to welcome our first Register Office Ceremony in December.

“This will be our largest ceremony room in the county, where the couple can be joined by up to 80 guests.

“I am confident that our experienced local team of ceremony officers, who, like me, pride themselves on offering a dedicated and personal service, will continue to deliver those historical moments over the coming years to our local community, family and friends.”

For more information about the council’s registration office at Banbury Town Hall, visit: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/community-and-living/births-deaths-and-ceremonies/ceremony-rooms/banbury-ceremony-roo