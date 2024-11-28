Chipping Norton Leisure Centre welcomes visitors following completion of refurbishment

Chipping Norton Leisure Centre has welcomed back visitors following the completion of refurbishment work.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre was able to make the improvements following a £314,000 investment from West Oxfordshire District Council.

Improvements include structural repairs to the roof and general refurbishment and redecorations throughout the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre’s reception and main corridor floors have been replaced and ceilings have been decorated in the wet changing areas.

Cllr Tim Sumner at the newly refurbished Chipping Norton Leisure Centre.

Alongside this, parts of the gym have been modernised, and new flooring has been laid in the squash courts.

Cllr Tim Sumner, executive member for leisure and major projects, said: “We are really excited to see the improvement works at Chipping Norton Leisure centre now complete. It is a great facility, and I am really pleased to see attendance and memberships rising in Chipping Norton and across the district.

“I would like to thank centre users for bearing with us through the works and I hope they will now see the benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a large proportion of our district live within rural settings, leisure centres like Chipping Norton serve as an important hub for local communities. We are not only providing a space for people to invest in their health and fitness but also offering a welcoming space for groups to meet.

“The investment in Chipping Norton Leisure Centre is part of our wider commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

More information about the leisure centre, including information on how to sign up can be found either at reception or on the website: https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/west-oxfordshire/chipping-norton-leisure-centre