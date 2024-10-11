Bonfire Night 2024: Where to see fireworks around Banbury and nearby villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are a few of the Bonfire Night events taking place around Banbury and nearby villages this year.

Friday, November 1

Shipston-On-Stour

Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks start at 7pm.

Fireworks events will be taking place across the area. Photo by Gary Delday

There will also be food, music, a licensed bar, mulled wine, tombola and funfair games.

Address: Shipston-On-Stour Sports and Social Club, 21 London Rd, CV36 4EP.

Tickets: £5.04 for adults, £3.41 for children and free entry for under fives.

More information at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shipston-sports-club-fireworks-display-2024-tickets-998453781137?

Saturday, November 2

Cropredy

Gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7.pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm.

There will also be a bar, BBQ, soup and novelties.

Address: Cropredy Cricket Club, Williamscot Rd, Cropredy, OX17 1PQ.

Tickets: £12 for family of four, £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Brackley

Gates open at 5pm and the firework will start at 7pm.

There will also be a range of stalls, LED drummers and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team's show car will be on display.

Address: St John Site, Magdalen College School (bottom site), Waynflete Avenue, NN13 6FB.

Tickets: It is free entry but their will be collection boxes for the charity Mind at the gates.

More information at: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/events-listings/brackley-fireworks-sponsored-by-mercedes-amg-petronas-formula-one-team-2/

Lower Brailes

Gates open at 5.00pm, fireworks will start at 6.30pm and there will be music from 7.00pm.

There will also be food stalls available.

Address: The George at Brailes, 1 High St, Lower Brailes, OX15 5HN.

Tickets: £22.38 for a family of four, £6.13 for individual tickets,

More information at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/firework-night-tickets-1012782197817?

Edgehill

Event starts at 5pm.

There will also be mulled wine, a winter BBQ and music.

Address: The Castle at Edgehill, Ratley, OX15 6DJ.

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/main-st-ox15-6-banbury-united-kingdom/bonfire-night-fun/777741867895442/

Kineton

Gates will open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6PM and fireworks start at 6.30PM.

There will also be a BBQ, a bar and glow toys available on the night.

Address: Kineton C Of E Primary School, CV35 0HS.

Tickets: £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and free entry for under fives.

More information at: https://www.pta-events.co.uk/friendsofkinetonprimary/index.cfm?event=event&eventId=86245

Hook Norton

The event starts at 6pm.

There will also be an outside bar, BBQ, live music and sparklers.

Address: The Gate Hangs High, Whichford Road, OX15 5D.

Tickets: £5 for adults, £3 for children and all money raised goes to the Firefighters and Air Ambulance charities.

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1727160771393778?active_tab=about

Sunday, November 3

King’s Sutton

Gates open at 5pm and fireworks will start at 6.30pm

There will also be family fun, a bar, hot food, desserts and music by Radio Horton. Address: King’s Sutton Playing Fields Association, Astrop Rd, OX17 3PS

Tickets: £12 for a family of four, £5 for adults and £3 for children. All money raised will go towards the King’s Sutton Playing Fields Association.

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/387479964210944/?active_tab=discussion&locale=en_GB

Tuesday, November 5

Bodicote

Gates will open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm.

There will also be food vans and fairground attractions.

Address: Kingsfield, Bodicote, OX15 4BN.

Tickets: £5 each and free entry for under fives.

Tadmarton

Gates will open at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and fireworks start at 6pm.

There will also be hot food and a bar available.

Address: Tadmarton Heath Golf Club, Tadmarton Heath, OX15 5HL.

Tickets: £7 for adults, £5 for children and free entry for under fours.

More information at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bonfire-fireworks-evening-tickets-1040883790437?aff=erelexpmlt

Friday, November 8

Bloxham

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm.

There will also be a bar ,BBQ and a glow stall.

Address: Bloxham Church of England Primary School, Tadmarton Road, OX15 4HP.

Tickets: Tickets will go on sale this month.

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1239897397434513/?active_tab=discussion

Saturday, November 9

Chacombe

Gates will open at 6pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

There will also be a BBQ, drinks, candyfloss, glow sticks and entertainment and music from Mr Mayhem.

Address: Berry Close, Chacombe.

Tickets: The event is free entry but all doantions will go towards next year’s event.