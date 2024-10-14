Beauty and the Beast for children's Halloween at Fairytale Farm, Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enchanted rose petals, pumpkin gifts and spooky crafts are all part of a Beauty and the Beast-themed children's Halloween celebration at Fairytale Farm, Chipping Norton.

Fairytale Farm has unveiled its Scarily Ever After: Fairy Tale Villain vs. Beast event for half-term.

It runs from October 26 to November 3 and is a family-friendly Halloween celebration, inviting visitors to embark on a magical journey to explore the legendary tale of Beauty and the Beast as it’s never been told before.

Visitors will have the chance to unravel the mystery – who is the real villain — the fairy who cast the spell or the prince who was cursed as a beast?

A wonderful assortment of activities is on offer at Fairytale Farm this Halloween half term

Packed with spellbinding fun, this half-term event offers something for everyone. Event highlights include:

Pumpkin Giveaway: The Beast is gifting pumpkins from his Castle Pumpkin Patch to win Beauty’s heart and break the curse.

Beauty’s Dilemma - guests will help Beauty decide if she should break the spell or leave the Beast forever as she sings her way through this haunting decision.

Beast’s Trail Activity - Families can take part in acts of kindness and gather enchanted rose petals to help break the curse before the last petal falls.

From pumpkins to a Beauty and the Beast riddle, Fairytale Farm promises an entertaining half term spooktacular

Pumpkin Carving and Crafts – unleash your creativity at the Beast’s Kitchen Carving Marquee and Castle Crafts Marquee, perfect for making your Halloween spook-tacular!

To add to the magic the farm’s famous Illuminated evenings will transform Fairytale Farm into a wonderland of light and enchantment as the sun sets each evening.

Nick Laister, owner of Fairytale Farm, said he was excited about this year’s event: “Halloween at Fairytale Farm is always a highlight of the year but this time, we’re taking it to a whole new level with a captivating storyline that will engage families in an enchanting and interactive experience. We’ve got pumpkins, potions, and plenty of spooky surprises in store."

Visitors should also mark their calendars for the special late-night Halloween and Illuminations event on Wednesday and Thursday, October 30 – 31: Potions and Spells: Halloween and Illuminations Party. Guests can enjoy extra activities including a Wizardry Workshop, Spooky Story Corner and Trick or Treat Halloween Bingo, all followed by a magical stroll through the farm’s illuminated gardens after dark. Hot food and a choice of drinks is included in the price.

The Beast is gifting pumpkins from his Castle Pumpkin Patch to win Beauty’s heart and break the curse

Mr Laister said: “Our late-night Halloween party is set to be an unforgettable experience. It’s an evening packed with Halloween fun and we’re encouraging families to come in costume to really get into the spirit of things.”

Tickets are available now for £15.49 for adults and £14.49 for children, which includes entry from 3pm onwards. Visitors who purchase tickets earlier in the day can stay for the evening Halloween party at no extra charge – but would need to pay extra for the food.

Don't miss out on the magic! Secure your tickets to the Potions and Spells Halloween and Illuminations Party now at Fairytale Farm Tickets. No special tickets are required to visit the daytime Scarily Ever After event; just purchase standard admission tickets here.