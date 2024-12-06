Banbury's festive lantern parade postponed as more extreme weather is forecasted for weekend

The Banbury lantern parade, which was due to take place this Saturday (December 7), has been postponed by organisers due to severe weather warnings.

Banbury BID, who organised the parade, has now rescheduled it for Saturday, December 14.

Fears over extreme weather associated with this weekend’s Storm Darragh led the BID to postpone the event.

The Met Office predicts that much of England will be hit with strong winds and heavy rain from late Friday and through the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Banbury BID said: “The safety of all participants and visitors, particularly the children, is our top priority, and we want to ensure that the beautiful lanterns created for the event can shine in the appropriate evening ambience.”

The parade on Saturday, December 14 will follow the same planned route from Castle Quay, across Bridge Street and up the High Street, onto Parsons Street before finishing in the Market Place.

Banbury BID Strategist, Jasmine Gilhooly, said: “We are deeply saddened to postpone the event, but the safety of our community is paramount.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support, and we look forward to celebrating together next weekend under more favourable conditions."

People who have created lanterns at one of the Banbury BID run sessions will still be able to claim a free hot chocolate on the postponed date.

The complimentary hot chocolate will be available from The Coffee Guys, on the South Bar and Tess’ Bakes or Roma Coffee on Parsons Street.

For more information about the lantern parade, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BanburyBID