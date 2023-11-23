Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre creates free mini Christmas winter wish land

Castle Quay in Banbury will create a free Winter Wish Land pop-up where children can meet Santa and post their Christmas wishes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attraction, which will be located opposite Halifax and next to Vision Express, will be open from Saturday December 2 to Sunday December 24.

Open every day from 11am to 4pm, children will be able to post their Christmas wishes to Santa in a magical post box located in the wish land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 2 to mark the opening of the attraction, the centre is running a children’s tombola and a Christmas jumper pop-up shop by the customer service desk.

Children will be able to meet Santa and post their Christmas wishes to him at Castle Quay's wish land.

The pop-up shop is to encourage families not to discard old jumpers but to instead redistribute them to others within the community, with all proceeds going towards the Sunshine Centre charity.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We know our shoppers absolutely loved our Winter Wish Land last year, so we had to bring it back! The addition of the accessible sleigh, competitions, snow globes, and tombola will bring extra festive fun!

"I’m also really hoping people at home dig out those jumpers they haven’t worn for years and donate to our Christmas jumper pop-up so others can have a bit of enjoyment in them!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So make sure Castle Quay is your number one Christmas destination this year – there is something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift or just want to have some fun.”

Alongside the wish land, the centre with Banbury BID is running a lantern-making workshop for £2 per child inside the unit next to Costa Coffee on December 2.

Booking through the Banbury BID’s website is advised, and the participating children can showcase their creations in the town’s lantern parade on Saturday December 9.

On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 between 11am and 4pm, visitors can enjoy the centre’s giant free snow globe and explore Santa’s new accessible-friendly sleigh, located near JD Sports.