Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre creates free mini Christmas winter wish land
The attraction, which will be located opposite Halifax and next to Vision Express, will be open from Saturday December 2 to Sunday December 24.
Open every day from 11am to 4pm, children will be able to post their Christmas wishes to Santa in a magical post box located in the wish land.
On December 2 to mark the opening of the attraction, the centre is running a children’s tombola and a Christmas jumper pop-up shop by the customer service desk.
The pop-up shop is to encourage families not to discard old jumpers but to instead redistribute them to others within the community, with all proceeds going towards the Sunshine Centre charity.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We know our shoppers absolutely loved our Winter Wish Land last year, so we had to bring it back! The addition of the accessible sleigh, competitions, snow globes, and tombola will bring extra festive fun!
"I’m also really hoping people at home dig out those jumpers they haven’t worn for years and donate to our Christmas jumper pop-up so others can have a bit of enjoyment in them!
"So make sure Castle Quay is your number one Christmas destination this year – there is something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift or just want to have some fun.”
Alongside the wish land, the centre with Banbury BID is running a lantern-making workshop for £2 per child inside the unit next to Costa Coffee on December 2.
Booking through the Banbury BID’s website is advised, and the participating children can showcase their creations in the town’s lantern parade on Saturday December 9.
On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 between 11am and 4pm, visitors can enjoy the centre’s giant free snow globe and explore Santa’s new accessible-friendly sleigh, located near JD Sports.
Shoppers have also been encouraged to take part in the centre’s festive photo competition by tagging the centre in their favourite Christmasy photos to win a gift card to spend in the centre.