Banbury swim coach 'extremely humbled' to receive award recognising dedication to teaching
Tamsin Brewis of Water Babies Bucks and Beds was awarded the Water Babies Cat Amongst the Chickens Award for teaching junior swimmers for almost two decades.
Since launching the company in 2004, Tamsin has provided a safe place for hundreds of newborns, toddlers, and preschoolers to develop essential water skills.
Upon receiving the award, Tamsin said: “I feel extremely humbled to be given the Cat Amongst the Chickens Award.
"It’s been a privilege to watch these young swimmers grow and develop, and I’m immensely grateful to be a part of their journey.
“Many of the children I’ve taught and their parents stay connected for years after attending my classes. It’s incredible to know I’ve brought so much positivity and closeness. Being a vital part of the communities where I teach is a true joy.”
