News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Banbury swim coach 'extremely humbled' to receive award recognising dedication to teaching

A Banbury swimming coach has been honoured with an award in recognition of her dedication to teaching children to swim.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tamsin Brewis of Water Babies Bucks and Beds was awarded the Water Babies Cat Amongst the Chickens Award for teaching junior swimmers for almost two decades.

Since launching the company in 2004, Tamsin has provided a safe place for hundreds of newborns, toddlers, and preschoolers to develop essential water skills.

Upon receiving the award, Tamsin said: “I feel extremely humbled to be given the Cat Amongst the Chickens Award.

Most Popular
Banbury swimming coach Tamsin Brewis has been recognised for her dedication to teaching children to swim.Banbury swimming coach Tamsin Brewis has been recognised for her dedication to teaching children to swim.
Banbury swimming coach Tamsin Brewis has been recognised for her dedication to teaching children to swim.

"It’s been a privilege to watch these young swimmers grow and develop, and I’m immensely grateful to be a part of their journey.

“Many of the children I’ve taught and their parents stay connected for years after attending my classes. It’s incredible to know I’ve brought so much positivity and closeness. Being a vital part of the communities where I teach is a true joy.”

For more information on Water Babies visit https://www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds

Related topics:BanburyBeds