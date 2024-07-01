Banbury police warn families about ticket scam to Cotswolds Wildlife Park
Helen Keen of Thames Valley Police Cherwell and West Oxfordshire division has drawn attention to the scam in which fake tickets are being sold online.
"We would like to draw readers’ attention to a concerning issue involving counterfeit tickets for the Cotswold Wildlife Park,” she said.
“There have been reports of unauthorised access to personal and financial information through the ‘Zoo tickets’ page, which may be linked to fraudulent activities. Similar incidents have been reported at other zoos, including Chester Zoo and Edinburgh Zoo.”
Ms Keen said Cotswold Wildlife Park has taken the necessary steps to address the matter by reporting it to the police cybercrime unit and Facebook.
"If you encounter these posts on social media, we kindly request that you report them as fake to the respective site,” she said.
Cotswold Wildlife Park said: “Any ads you may have seen on Facebook from ‘Zoo Tickets’, and the website that has been set up to run alongside them, are entirely fake. We have circulated warnings on our social media and website but please could we request that you also report these fake ads if you see them.
“If you have given ‘Zoo Tickets’ your personal and financial details, please contact your bank immediately and we strongly advise you report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 (www.actionfraud.police.uk) who are aware of this matter.”
The wildlife park is located two miles south of Burford.