Banbury nursery raises over £500 for local charities with festive family fayre

A children’s nursery in Banbury has raised over £500 for charities with a festive family fayre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT
The Nara Horton nursery welcomed families for a day of fun activities and a chance to meet Santa Claus on Saturday (December 16).

In total, the day raised £586.76, which will be split between the HomeStart Banbury, Bicester, and Chipping Norton charity and the Horton General Hospital charity.

The free-entry event at the nursery's premises inside the Horton General Hospital ran from 12pm until 4pm and included arts and crafts, games, stalls, festive treats and refreshments and a Santa’s grotto.

The Nara Horton's festive fayre raised over £500 for local charities.The Nara Horton's festive fayre raised over £500 for local charities.
A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We hope everyone who came enjoyed themselves, and a huge thank you to you all for helping us raise lots of money for Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton, and Horton General Hospital Charity.

"The biggest thank you goes to our incredible team for working so hard to make it a reality!”