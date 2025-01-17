Banbury mother celebrates helping over 250 bereaved families on first anniversary of her charity
Middleton Cheney mother Sharon Darke started Footprints Baby Loss Twin and Triplet Support alongside fellow mother Suzie Scofield in January last year.
The pair were brought together following the tragic deaths of their twins and felt compelled to form a charity that could help parents in similar positions.
The two mothers felt there was a lack of peer support available to bereaved parents for this specific type of loss when a baby or babies die from within a twin or triplet pregnancy.
Since its foundation, Sharon and Suzie’s Footprints Baby Loss charity has supported over 250 families, including parents from as far away as Brazil and Australia.
The charity now has a team of 30 volunteers that have all experienced baby loss and can provide valuable peer support to grieving parents.
Footprints Baby Loss has relied solely on fundraising through this first year, which has included Sharon’s 50km fundraising walk around London.
Next, Sharon has challenged herself, along with 20 other charity team members, to climb Ben Nevis in the summer.
Sharon said: “I am really looking forward to the year ahead and in particular, climbing Ben Nevis with our Footprints team.
“It is always so special to be with families and to have the privilege of talking to them about their babies.”
Anyone interested in joining the team, contact Suzie or Sharon at [email protected].
To make a donation to the charity for this event please use the following JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ben-nevis2024
