Banbury firefighters advise residents on how to enjoy a safe New Year's Eve
Firefighters advise people to attend organised community fireworks displays if possible, but they have released guidance if people choose to have their own display at home.
The guidance includes never returning to a firework that has not gone off, always supervising children, and never giving sparklers to a child under 5.
They also say that people should keep a bucket of water close by, and people should be considerate of where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring people are kept at a safe distance from harm.
Deb Forder, the community safety manager from Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It’s important that people only buy fireworks from a reputable retailer. Before purchasing, seek advice on the suitability of fireworks for the space available and check that they meet current safety standards. Please also follow our advice if using Chinese sky lanterns.
“When purchasing fireworks, make sure they are CE marked. And for everyone’s safety, the fireworks should be kept in a closed, metal box.
“Fireworks should be lit at arm's length with a taper; and people should stand well back. Extra care should be taken to keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks, and never drink alcohol while setting them off. Don't put fireworks in pockets or throw them, and never put used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire.”
The fire service has also advised people not to use Chinese lanterns because of the fire risk they pose.