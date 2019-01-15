Ex-Olympic swimmer Mark Foster to cut ribbon at Brackley Leisure Centre

Former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster will be in Brackley on Saturday (January 19) to cut the ribbon at the new pool and gym at the leisure centre.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will officially open Brackley Leisure Centre's pool alongside South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) chairman Cllr Richard Dallyn and Brackley mayor Mark Morrell.

The day will be packed with free activities for all ages in the gym as well as the swimming pool to showcase the new facilities.

SNC portfolio holder for wellbeing Cllr Karen Cooper said: “We are incredibly proud that during challenging times we have still delivered a multi-million pound investment in public facilities.

“Health and wellbeing are more important than ever, so I’d like to thank our partners at Legacy and Parkwood Leisure, and their contractors for delivering such a light and inviting building which I am sure will improve the health and lifestyle of people in this area for generations to come.”

Highlights of the open day include a visit by Zoggs, which will be hosting an session delivered by Olympic and Commonwealth athletes.

The session is free for children aged seven to 14, but they must be able to swim a minimum of 25 metres. Registration is at 9:30am.

The day kicks off at 8:10am and visitors will have the chance to try a range sports by rotating through the stations, each of which will be led by an Olympic or Commonwealth athlete or an expert in the discipline.

Mark, who holds eight world records and won numerous medals during his career, will be cutting the ribbon at midday.

The centre reopened its doors in November 2018, providing brand new facilities including state of the art gym and a 25 metre swimming pool and learner pool.

The opening of the pools is the final stage of the development of the centre that also included a brand new 110 station Gym, Studios, improved Car Park and Cafe.

There are a limited number of places on the activities and participants must register in advance by calling the centre on 01280 701787.

For a full timetable of activities visit the Brackley Leisure Centre Facebook page or visit the centre and speak to a member of staff.