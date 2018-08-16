Ella’s Fund to host charity golf event

Middleton Cheney charity Ella’s Fund will host a fundraising golf day this Friday that they hope to make the showpiece event of their fundraising year.

Cherwell Edge Golf Club will host the event on Friday, August 17 and has been organised by Ella Fund Ambassador and golf professional Gary Boyd.

Ella’s Fund was set up by Neil and Adele Markham in 2003 after the birth of daughter Ella who has Down Syndrome the previous year.

Gary became involved with the charity a few years ago. He said: “This is where I grew up playing from about seven years old. I grew up in Middleton Cheney and I used to go to the functions Ella’s Fund used to run and Neil made me an ambassador about three years ago.”

As a ten year golf pro the idea of a charity golf day was a natural choice and after the inaugural event last year it has already become a focal point for the charity.

Gary said: “We raised just over £7,000 last year.”

Neil said: “In total the charity has raised £70,000, so 10 per cent of that was from just from the golf day. Hopefully we’ll do the same this year.”

The event features teams of four and in all 128 golfers will be swinging away with prizes being awarded for the longest drive and nearest the pin plus a trophy for the winning team.

Sponsorship has come from 16 companies with the Karcher Centre and Zagg being the main sponsors.

Additionally for non golfers or those who didn’t manage to enter a team there will be an opportunity to get involved later in the day.

Gary said: “We have an auction and a raffle.”

Neil added: “That’s probably where people who aren’t involved in the golf can get involved. It will start about 6.30pm.

“There’s a social element to the evening and people are more than welcome to come along and if people want to donate anything then they can get in touch with us.”

He added: “Hopefully, with Gary’s consent, we’re going to make this an annual event and our fundraising would be built around this one.”

For more information visit the Ella Fund’s Facebook page.

Pin sponsors for this year’s Golf Day are; Banbury Aerials, Swann Financial, Anthistle Craven Accountants, Bower and Bailey Solicitors, Staffco Direct, Michael Jones Jewellers, Banbury Labels, Cherwell Windows, Elite Motorhomes, Britmet Tileform, A-plan Insurance, Bristol Street Motors,

Hewitt Tyres and Middleton Cheney Social Club.