Live music was performed throughout the event

Did you experience a Taste of Spring?

Banbury Town Council's first event of the year brought together food and drink traders from across the country to Bmabury's Market Place for a culinary celebration.

Everything from wild boar burgers to whiskey infused coffee was on offer at the Sunday, April 28 event which attracted hundreds of curious people to the event looking for a taste sensation.

Ramona Towae prepares Indonesian food at the Luperias stall.

Sarah Jones from Rugby prepares a delicious Bubble Waffle.

The only stall that had driven to the event, a converted VW camper

Karys Trower with her pet Belle at the bistro and bakery for dogs stall.

