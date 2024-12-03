Win a £50,000 narrowboat for £5! Banbury woman raffles her home

Mae Mansfield is raffling the boat to raise money to satisfy her dream of building her own boat from scratch.

“The aim is to give my boat to a lucky winner for Christmas. The draw is on Christmas Eve at 6pm via Raffal.” she said.

“She's 62ft traditional, 4-berth narrowboat with a diesel-powered engine, is fully off-grid and has a multi-fuel Rayburn stove.

"I've been enjoying this incredible nomadic life for over three years. When I first started this adventure, there were two of us.

"But life throws curveballs and I now find myself solo, adventuring through the British waterways. I have a really ambitious dream and that is to build a brand new boat from scratch.

"The only way that I'm going to be able to fund that is with your help. In exchange, you could be the proud new owner of this incredible floating vessel worth £50k. grand.

"The reason why this raffle is really special and different from all the other boat raffles that you see online is because this is a personal sale. I don't need 1000s and 1000s of tickets to be sold here, which means the chances of you winning are really, really high and if there are not enough tickets sold, you still win a 50% cash prize."

Ms Mansfield is offering the winner a personal handover, so she knows the winner is confident with manoeuvring boats and knows all its quirks so they can live on the boat stress-free. She is also happy to sell the boat for the winner if they wish.

“You could rent her out, or you can live on her. The possibilities are endless. You will have an asset worth £50,000 pounds and then hopefully, I will be able to make my dreams a reality by building a brand new boat from scratch and creating loads of new, amazing content for my YouTube channel.

“I’m so excited about the possibility of handing over this boat to a brand new owner who's only paid £5."

To find out more about the raffle and to enter visit this Raffal site.

