Watch - Banbury's Christmas amazing tractor run smashes last year's fundraising total for Katharine House Hospice

Fundraising department staff at Katharine House Hospice (KHH) are still counting the cash and donations raised by the hugely popular run, in which more and more tractors each year get lit up and decorated to complete a tour of Banbury and surrounding villages.

A hundred illuminated tractors made a phenomenal spectacle in Banbury town centre where thousands of onlookers cheered the drivers and their passengers – many in festive costumes.

Karen Welsh of the KHH said: “We are still counting up all the different streams for the Tractor Run but look on target to smash last year’s total which was £49,000.

"We’re busy counting the collection buckets and money raised from our Tractor Run decorations and aim to have a full total on Thursday. Sorry we can’t be specific at this time but don’t want to give out the wrong total.”

The Tractor Run team offered a big ‘thank’ you on Facebook.

"What a night we had - we were absolutely blown away by the crowds last night. Thank you all so much for coming out to see us, for cheering, clapping, waving and dancing. You all made it so special We have never seen crowds like it. Honestly, truly unforgettable from our cabs!”

The Tractor Run is organised by RC Baker Ltd Agricultural Contractors. It has become one of Banbury’s most eagerly anticipated Christmas events and raises desperately needed funds.

It costs more than £5.3m per year to run every element of Katharine House Hospice. This equates to £102,050 per week, £14,539 per day and £606 per hour.​

