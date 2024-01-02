Village residents enjoy community Christmas meal in village near Banbury

Around 50 Bloxham residents were treated to a free festive meal organised by the community on Christmas Day.

The sixth annual Christmas Day meal was held at the Bloxham Baptist Chapel and organised by the Christmas Chums community group.

People of all ages enjoyed the meal, which was inspired by the number of village residents wanting to eat their Christmas lunch with others but not having the opportunity to do so.

A spokesperson for the Christmas Chums said: “The numbers keen to join together for this event each year demonstrate the appeal of eating together on a day when the focus is often on family gatherings.

Around 50 village residents enjoyed the Christmas meal.

“We were delighted to be joined this year by a young family, bringing the welcome sound of children to the occasion. It is also really encouraging that, among our helpers on the day were several young adults, home for Christmas and keen to help in their community.”

Around 50 villagers helped to organise the event, including decorators, cooks, shoppers, drivers, musicians, and donors.

The event was also supported by Hook Norton Butchers, Wacky Wardrobe, the Bloxham Women’s Institute, the Bloxham Feoffees, Bloxham Parish Council, and Bloxham Baptist Chapel.

The spokesperson added: “‘However, without the vital component of a chef, in the person of David Lively, who volunteered his Christmas holiday from his employer Fresh Direct to prepare and cook for us, for a second year running, we could not have provided such a feast. Fresh Direct also kindly provided the vegetables and other elements of the meal.