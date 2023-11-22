Village near Banbury prepares for its third annual Christmas Fayre
The King’s Sutton Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday December 9, at the village’s Millennium Memorial Hall from 1pm until 6pm.
Now in its third year, the event sees popular attractions, like a bucking reindeer ride and Santa’s grotto, craft stalls and food and drink vendors inside and outside the hall.
The event will also feature a licensed bar, Christmas music classics played by DJs from Horton Radio, and performances from local carol singers from the King’s Sutton Baptist Church to get everyone in the festive mood.
To mark the beginning of the festive period, Reverend Abby Lintern of King’s Sutton Baptist Church will light the village Christmas tree at 5pm.
A spokesperson for the event said: “This is King’s Sutton’s third annual Christmas Fayre; please bring your families along and join our fantastic community in celebrating Christmas.”