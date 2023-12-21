Train operator donates Christmas presents to Banbury's young families and supported adults

A train operator has helped spread Christmas cheer by making a donation of presents to two supported housing services in Banbury.

Residents of Rachel House, a home for young parents and their children, and Dashwood House, a home for adults with learning disabilities and autism, were grateful to receive the gifts from Chiltern Railways.

The presents, which included toys, games, and treats, were delivered to the two Sanctuary Supported Living homes by Chiltern colleagues Toni Mee and Sarah Loak.

Toni had previously organised donations of gifts to the homes when working for a different company and decided to continue the kind tradition with the train operator team.

Toni Mee and Sarah Loak from Chiltern Railways with some of the donated Christmas gifts.

Hannah Swainson, a project worker at Rachel House and Dashwood House, said: "We’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Toni and her colleagues for this wonderful donation; it’s really appreciated.

“It’s such a lovely gesture, and it really means a lot to have such amazing community support, especially at this time of year.”