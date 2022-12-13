Town band presents Christmas Concert in Brackley
Brackley and District Band will be presenting a Christmas Concert in the town next Monday.
By Roseanne Edwards
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Dec 2022, 12:37pm
The event takes place at St Peter’s Church at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but there will be a retiring collection.
There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available to buy or for donations.
The band will perform a programme of festive music to get Christmas week off to a good start. Band chairman Caryl Billingham said she hopes the town will turn out to support the band and enjoy the music.