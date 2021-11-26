Take the family on a thrilling Christmas drive around the Silverstone circuit amid 440 laser beams and 400,000 festive lights in the Lap of Lights event

Silverstone offers a sparkling Christmas outing for families over the next few weeks

The Lap of Lights was officially opened last night (Thursday) by World Championship winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car driven by Anthony Davidson.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team embraced the Christmas spirit and decorated the car in festive lights which caused quite a spectacle for those fans who were lucky enough to be at the preview event and included NHS and Emergency Services employees and their families as well as staff from Silverstone.

The festive event offers visitors the opportunity to drive the iconic Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit under darkness experiencing a dramatic light and laser show following Santa’s journey around the world.

The Ice Trak will provide an opportunity to put on ice skates and glide through the Silverstone centre

At the drop of the chequered flag visitors will find themselves at the Silverstone Wing where they can continue the festive fun by visiting the winter themed Lodge or taking a glide on an illuminated ice rink. Featuring over 440 laser beams and 400,000 festive lights the self-drive lap promises to be even better than last year as visitors follow Santa on his round-the-world journey that will surprise and delight everyone along the way.

New for 2021, and free from the pandemic restrictions of last year, visitors will be able to leave their cars after the festive drive to visit the Silverstone Wing which will be transformed into an atmospheric alpine lodge and features the first ever skating rink to appear at the world-famous motor racing circuit.

Visitors will have the option of getting their skates on and experiencing Ice Trak - an illuminated rink that is built in and around the Formula 1 garages and pit lane.

The Lodge will be open to all ticket holders and features festive, après fun; where all ages can warm up, refuel, and relax while DJ Santa entertains from his decks. With activities such as axe throwing, curling and live music as well as a children’s cinema and sweetie bar – there is something for every age to enjoy.

The official opening of the Lap of Lights was held on Thursday, November 25 and remains open until January 3

The vibe in the lodge will adapt to its audience with a family relevant atmosphere in the day moving to more of a party feel as the evening progresses.

Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, commented “Following last year’s event, which overcame the challenges of Covid to run continuously for 24 nights over the festive period, we carried out extensive research amongst our 200,000 visitors to understand how we could further enhance the product for 2021.

"The result is not only a longer and brighter lap but also an alpine style Winter Lodge situated in the Silverstone Wing and an Ice Trak which gives visitors the unique opportunity to don a pair of skates and glide through the Formula 1 pit lane.”

Lap of Lights tickets are from £30 per car including all occupants. Ice Trak is from £8 for adults, £6 per child. Entry to the Lodge is free with a Lap of Lights ticket. The Lodge and Ice Trak open at 1.30pm each day, with Lap of Lights bookings from 5pm. The event runs through to 3 January (closed on 29, 30 November 29 and 30, December 6, 7,and 25). Full details and booking at www.silverstone.co.uk

There will be plenty of opportunity to take great festive photos at Silverstone's Lap of Lights event

Anthony Davidson said “That was really exhilarating in the dark following the lights around the circuit although it was a bit scary at times. The team has really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit and putting on this very sparkling show for everyone who has joined us here this evening!"

Mr Pringle, said “I have had to reassure Father Christmas that the rest of our nights will be run at a more subdued pace as I think he got a bit of a shock this evening when he saw the stunning W10 approach his grotto at speed. After 11 months of planning it is great to see so many families here having fun and I look forward to welcoming many more over the festive period.”

Santa is pictured with Anthony Davidson and the World Championship winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car