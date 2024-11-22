Step Into a festive Christmas at Banbury's Castle Quay - here's what is happening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Winter Wish Land will return to Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue, which is free, will be opening throughout December.

And Santa himself will be at the shopping centre to meet children on Saturday November 30, and Sunday December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa inside the unit from 11am to 4pm (with a short break at 1pm for Santa to feed his reindeer). No booking is required, and Santa visits are free - but will be on a first come first served basis.

Santa will be at the shopping centre to meet children on Saturday November 30, and Sunday December 1.

Then throughout December little ones can explore the Winter Wish Land, a 'charming festive forest filled with wintery creatures and twinkling holiday magic', according to the organisers.

Children can even write and post their Christmas letters in a magical post box located in this special space. The Winter Wish Land will be situated near to JD Sports and open daily from November 30 until Christmas Eve during Castle Quay’s trading hours.

Visitors are also invited to the centre’s Shop & Sip evening gift event on Thursday December 5, from 4pm to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Castle Quay said: "This will be a festive evening of relaxed, late-night shopping at Castle Quay and Lock29 and an opportunity for shoppers to find unique gifts and enjoy live carol singing. There will also be exclusive giveaways, and shoppers can enter the centre’s competition to win a special holiday surprise. Plus, visitors can enjoy free parking from 4pm on December 5.

"After enjoying the festive fun, visitors can grab a bite to eat and drink at one of the centre’s incredible eateries at Lock29, including The Pork Shack, Pasta Delight, Nori Shed and Chicken Shed. Alternatively, visitors can venture across to Waterfront for dinner at Pizza Express, Nando’s, Pinto Lounge, or The Light. The Light will also be showing Christmas classics, family favourites, cult gems and more on the big screen, which are perfect for film lovers of all ages."

"Visitors in December should also make sure they enter the centre’s festive photo competition to be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card to spend at The Light. Visitors just need to take a festive photo anywhere within Castle Quay - think of Santa visits, magical decorations, the Winter Wish Land, or even inside a favourite store. They then need to post it on Facebook or Instagram with #ChristmasAtCQ, to be in the running. The competition ends on Sunday December 15, and the lucky winner will be announced on Monday December 16, bringing an extra touch of joy to their Christmas season!"

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said, “Our shoppers absolutely loved our Winter Wish Land last year, so we had to bring it back! Having a free, festive, family destination within the heart of Banbury was really appreciated by local families. We encourage everyone to make Castle Quay their number one Christmas destination this year—there’s something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re shopping, dining, finding the perfect gift, or simply soaking up the festive fun.”