Sports, arts, craft and games are all on offer in Christmas holiday hubs in Banbury - and booking is open now

The hubs, taking place at North Oxfordshire Academy, Spiceball Leisure Centre, Bicester Leisure Centre and Kidlington and Gosford Leisure Centre, run from Monday, December 20 until 2pm on Christmas Eve, December 24 and are organised by Cherwell District Council.

The days offer a healthy mix of sports, arts, craft and games to keep children aged five to 11-years old happy during school holidays. All sporting activities will be delivered by qualified and DBS cleared staff.

The hubs are a popular fixture over the warmer months and into autumn. This July and August, Cherwell's holiday activities were the most popular yet, with over 6,500 places taken.

Crafts with a Christmas theme will be part of the holiday hubs at venues across Cherwell in the week before Christmas

The festive debut for the hubs is supported by the Holiday Activity Fund. This means the council is able to offer free places and food to children eligible for free school meals.

Councillor Phil Chapman, Lead Member for Leisure and Sport, said: “It is a testament to their success, value and popularity that the activity hubs are now set to make their Christmas debut. They are about fun, team spirit and encouraging healthy habits. And what better time to do that than as an extra ray of light during the darker months of the year?

“As well as the sporty side of things, there will also be crafts and games. The young people also form new friendships and, as a change of scene from home or school, the hubs can be a brilliant way of building confidence too.”

Food will be available for all children if parents wish to add this onto their bookings. Parents and guardians of children entitled to attend the sessions under the free school meals scheme should contact their school to find out more and make their bookings.

All the staff leading the sessions have passed the Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The children aged are split into two age groups, five to seven year-olds and over-eights.

Full day sessions, from 8.45am - 5pm, cost £19.80 while the shorter session, 8.45am - 3pm, costs £15.60. On Christmas Eve, the price will be £12.50 to account for the 2pm finish.