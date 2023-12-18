A ‘humble’ sixpenny Christmas tree, bought over a century ago at Woolies for a ‘tanner’ (2.5p), sold for a whopping £3,400 at a Banbury auction house last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dubbed the 'world's humblest Christmas tree', the decoration was bought for 6d (two and a half pence) from a Woolworths store 103 years ago has sold at Banbury’s Hansons Holloways on Friday after a fierce bidding war.

The tree was expected to sell for between just £60 - £80 but fetched £3,411 when it went under the hammer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modest and unassuming tree was purchased in 1920, in the aftermath of the First World War, by the family of eight-year-old Dorothy Grant.

Shirley Hall and her mother's sixpenny Christmas tree which went under the hammer for £3,400 last Friday

It served as Dorothy's Christmas tree from her time as a little girl up until her death at the age of 101.

As a child she decorated the artificial tree with cotton wool to resemble snow and she went on to proudly display it for another 94 Christmases.

After Dorothy passed away in 2014, the precious festive heirloom was passed onto her daughter Shirley Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 84-year-old, who lives near Loughborough, Leicestershire, said she wanted to sell the tree so someone else can enjoy it this Christmas.

The 'humble' sixpenny Christmas tree, bought in Woolies, which sold for £3.4k at Hansons Holloways last week

The 31ins high tree, featuring 25 branches, 12 berries and six mini candle holders, is grounded in a small wooden base, painted red with a simple decorative emblem.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “The magic of Christmas lives on.

"The humblest Christmas tree in the world has a new home and we’re delighted for both buyer and seller. It would have been bought for pennies originally but it’s sold for thousands and that’s astonishing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think it’s down to the power of nostalgia. Dorothy’s story resonated with people.”

A candleholder at the end of each branch of the humble Woolworth's Christmas tree

Bargain Hunt star Charles added: “As simple as it was, Dorothy loved that tree. It became a staple part of family celebrations for decades. The fact that it brought such joy to Dorothy is humbling in itself.

“It reminds us that extravagance and excess are not required to capture the spirit of Christmas. For Dorothy it was enough to have a tree. It may appear sparse to us today but to her it was special. She enjoyed decorating it with cotton wool to make it look as if it was sprinkled with snow.”

The cute tree formed the centrepiece of festive decorations at Dorothy’s family home in Forest Road, Loughborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charles said: “We understand Dorothy’s mother, who was born in 1891, bought the tree in 1920 which would make it 103 years old. It’s likely she purchased it from Woolworths.

A sixpence (two and a half pence) from the 1960s. It was known as a 'tanner'

“The popular department store started selling some of the first mass-produced artificial trees around that time and Woolworth opened a store in Leicester in 1915.

“Some of the first artificial Christmas trees utilised machinery which had been designed to manufacture toilet brushes.

“This is one of the earliest Christmas trees of its type we have seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The waste-not, want-not generations of old are still teaching us an important lesson about valuing the simple things and not replacing objects just for the sake of it.

“The seller is parting with the tree now to honour her mother’s memory and to ensure it survives as a humble reminder of 1920s life - a boom-to-bust decade.”