Santa goes out to Banburyshire villages next week to give children some Christmas cheer
Santa Claus will be out and about as his float visits villages close to Banbury next week.
His festive float will be out each evening from 5.30pm from Monday until Christmas Eve. And with safety in mind, the float - which sets out from Chacombe - will not be knocking from door to door, but shaking their collection buckets by the float.
"This year we are donating our proceeds to two local charities connected with children and young adults, Lets Play, who are looking to purchase an adapted go cart for disabled children and the Banbury Young Homeless Project, who are helping with youth mental health. Christmas Eve's proceeds will be given to Chacombe Pre-School," said one of Santa's helpers.
The dates are as follows: Monday, December 20 - Little Bourton, Great Bourton, through Cropredy to Wardington.
Tuesday, December 21 - Marston St Lawrence, Sulgrave, Culworth and Thorpe Mandeville.
Wednesday, December 22 - Middleton Cheney, from Waters Lane through the far side of Main Street to Queens Street.
Thursday, December 23 - Middleton Cheney, from the War Memorial through to the far end of Chacombe Road at Cheney Gardens.
Christmas Eve - Millers Way (from about 4pm) and Chacombe village. Santa wishes all children and their families a very happy Christmas.