The run-up to Christmas is starting in the Banbury area - events begin this month and Christmas Tree Festivals are announced.

Step back in time and embrace the magic Banbury Victorian Christmas Market from Friday, November 24 - Sunday 26 for three days of festive shopping and entertainment.

There will be 100 stalls, street performers, a Victorian carousel and live entertainment. Santa will be there between 1pm – 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and until 6pm on Sunday. There will be face-painting on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm – 6pm.

At 12pm on Saturday there will be live music from Helen Pearson and Hook Norton Brass Band will perform at 6pm.

A Christmas carousel will be one of the many attractions at the Victorian Christmas event in Banbury town centre. Picture by Getty

On Friday, November 24 Wardington holds a Christmas Bingo in the Memorial Hall. Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm. There will be plenty of seasonal prizes and free refreshments.

Saturday, November 25 sees the return of Adderbury’s Christmas Market to be held in St. Mary's Church between 11am - 4pm. There will be market stalls with a wide selection of gifts as well as coffee, tea and mulled wine, homemade cakes, Santa's Grotto and carols.

Andy Willis, leader of Banburyshire Advice Centre will be selling is own art cards to raise vital funds for the charity.

At 2pm on Saturday, December 2, St Peter and St Paul Church, King’s Sutton will be holding its Christmas Bazaar. There will be stalls, a raffle, refreshments and lots more seasonal treats. It will take place in the church and all are welcome.

Andy Willis, leader of Banburyshire Advice Centre, will be selling his art cards at the Adderbury Christmas Market to raise funds for the organisation

Hornton’s Christmas gets off to a traditional start on Saturday, December 2 when the Ladies' Working Party holds its annual Christmas Fayre in the Parish Church at 6pm. There will be mulled wine and all sorts of Christmassy items - baked goods, Christmas stalls, handmade novelty gifts, a produce stall, a festive raffle and tasty treats for sale.

King’s Sutton’s village Christmas Fayre takes place on Saturday, December 9 from 1pm – 6pm. As usual it will take place partly in the Millennium Memorial Hall and partly on the Recreation ground with the Christmas Tree lights switch-on at 5pm.

Local institutions, groups and businesses should turn their minds to decoration themes as the district’s Christmas Tree festivals take place in less than a month’s time.

Middleton Cheney Christmas Tree festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, December 2 – 3 from 11am each day. Refreshments will be on sale and visitors will be invited to vote for their favourite tree.

Brightly decorated trees at a previous Adderbury Christmas Tree Festival

Entry forms are available at the church which is open on Wednesday mornings for the Jolly Teapot drop-in session and Sundays, but also from organiser Chris Wells at [email protected]. There will be a Christingle service from 4pm – 5pm on the Sunday among the decorated trees.

Entry fee for each tree will be £10 which will go towards improving the church heating system. Entries should be made by Friday, November 24.