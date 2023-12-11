To the generous and kind people of Bretch Hill a big thank you for helping us raise £1,020.71 for our Rotary charities when we collected in your area last Sunday, 3rd December.

Members of the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell ably assisted by a keen and enthusiastic co-hort of fab Banbury girl guides collected in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury from 2pm - 5.30pm with the legendary Round Table Christmas Float.

A member of Banbury Round Table drives the tractor that tows the trailer with the Christmas float. And another Round Table member walks in front of the tractor.