Revealed: this is the cheapest supermarket for buying your Christmas dinner

Which? has revealed the cheapest supermarket for your Christmas dinner (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aldi is the cheapest supermarket for buying your Christmas dinner, consumer group Which? has revealed.

A snapshot analysis found the basket of festive food was £28.17 at Aldi, £15.35 (54%) cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.

Aldi was also £1.29 (5%) cheaper than Lidl, its fellow discounter rival.

The watchdog found shoppers can buy 10 ingredients for their festive meal, including turkey, stuffing, brussel sprouts and Christmas pudding for under £30 at the four supermarkets.

This is how the supermarkets compared

Cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner (NationalWorld)

Asda was the second cheapest for this year's turkey and trimmings, with the list of essentials accumulating to £28.49, just 32p more than Aldi.

Stores such as Tesco and Sainsbury's cost less than £5 more than Aldi. Sainsbury's selection equalled £32.90 (17%) more than the cheapest option, but Tesco came it at £28.88 (2%) only 58p more than Aldi.

Ocado (£38.28) and Waitrose (£43.52) were at the pricier end of the spectrum for the festive feast.

The pair had identical price points for items such as cranberry sauce, parsnips and Christmas pudding. Waitrose was the most expensive option for seven items out of the 10, however, Ocado was the priciest for three.

‘Most people can pick up their festive essentials for under £30’

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “Many households will be feeling the pinch this Christmas due to pressures on the cost of living, so it’s worth knowing that you can make significant savings depending on where you buy your festive food.

“While Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in our analysis, Asda, Tesco and Lidl were hot on its heels, meaning most people are likely to live reasonably close to a store where they could pick up their turkey and other festive essentials for under £30.”