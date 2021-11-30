Residents of Banbury area villages get into the Christmas spirit decorating their windows to create festive 'living' Advent calendars
Residents of several villages in the Banbury area have been digging out lights, decorations, paper, card and Christmas characters to create festive designs for their live Advent calendars.
Hook Norton, North Newington and Adderbury are just three villages where residents have picked a date from December 1 - December 25 for their own personal switch-on.
In Hook Norton, which established its annual Living Advent Calendar three years ago, 42 households will be opening around the village leading up to Christmas Eve - some dates having two switch-ons.
North Newington, looking forward to its second Advent calendar, will have festive windows lighting up from tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1) to Christmas Day. Those switching on will take a photograph of their window and post it to the village WhatsApp group.
And in Adderbury volunteers will be repeating the 2021 version of last year's Christmassy displays that included not only windows but some outside lighting displays.
In Hooky, the list of window switch-ons will be published in the December edition of the village newsletter (available in the village shop). Residents and visitors are invited to wrap up warmly and stroll around the village to tick all the displays off their list. They are invited to take a photograph of their favourites to share on the Hooky Advent Facebook page here.