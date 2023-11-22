Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fundraising event, which sees hundreds of runners don Santa outfits to complete 5k or 10k races, will take place at Spiceball Park on December 3 at 11am.

This year, participants will have the opportunity to save money and the planet by opting to reuse an old Santa suit, wear red, or just using a Christmas jumper or hat instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To further reduce the impact on the environment, organisers have replaced the medals, this year sponsored by Norbar, with more sustainable wooden ones.

Rachel Burns, Roseann Thompson and Sue Blank from Katharine House Hospice show off this year’s greener wooden Santa Fun Run medals.

Event project manager Helen Lerwill said: “With almost 1,000kg of waste generated from our Santa suits and hats across our Santa Fun Run and Santa Schools Run fundraising events, we’re thinking hard about the impact that our events have on the environment.

“By swapping to one of our greener option, it could help reduce waste by 75%. We hope that our runners can support our efforts to make the hospice a little greener.

"We can’t wait for this year’s event. There really is no better way to start the Christmas season, and we hope as many people as possible will take part and help us raise money for our amazing hospice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dee Loader and her close friends of 25 years took part in last year’s Santa Fun Run to honour her friend Lisa, who died at the hospice in 2015 at the age of 29.

Dee said: “Katharine House Hospice was so kind and supportive during a very difficult time, and we wanted to give back to say thank you. Our whole friendship group took part. And we decided to make it a little harder by including our children, all aged between the ages of two and eight! It’s festive fun for everyone and a fabulous fundraising opportunity.”

“Even after she had died, we were allowed to visit and say goodbye. Lisa was at peace there, and this was so reassuring to her friends and family. Katharine House is incredibly important for our community, and we’re very lucky to have it.”