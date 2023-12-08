Oxfordshire firefighters advise residents on how to stay safe over Christmas

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has offered residents of the county advice on how to stay safe over the festive period.

The service has released a number of safety tips that will ensure that people can enjoy a safe and merry Christmas.

These include advice about lights, like using LEDs as they do not overheat, checking the wiring for damages, and switching off before heading to bed.

The service also advises people not to leave candles unattended and to place candles on heat-resistant surfaces and in holders.

Oxfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service has released a number of safety tips for people over Christmas.

They also say that candles must be kept away from loose materials, paper decorations, children, and animals at all times.

To keep trees well watered, as dry pines are a fire risk, and for people not to leave food unattended that is simmering or on the boil.

Deb Forder, community safety manager from Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The festive season is an opportunity to relax and spend time with family and friends. However, we should be vigilant to eliminate potential fire risks. Nobody wants to have their Christmas ruined because of a fire.

"Smoke alarms aren’t just for Christmas, so please check regularly, throughout the year, that they are working properly. If you have mains operated alarms, why not give them a festive present in the form of a new back up battery? We encourage residents to have a smoke alarm on each floor of their home.”