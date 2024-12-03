Our 2024 Christmas guide to events for all the family in Banburyshire

Christmas events are well underway with town, village and community calendars filled with festive occasions.

Information about some of these have reached the newsdesk and we are featuring as many as we can. Please send details of your event for inclusion in next week’s guide to [email protected] or [email protected]

This weekend offers some enjoyable fundraisers for which volunteers have been working hard, organising seasonal stalls, refreshments and entertainments.

Adderbury Christmas Tree Festival takes place from Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 8, on Friday from 2pm-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday noon-4pm with a family carol service at 4.30pm. There will be refreshments and live music throughout the weekend. Entrance is free but donations are welcomed for Oxfordshire Mind and the work of the church.

Chipping Warden and Edgecote WI holds its Annual Carol Evening on Friday in the Village Hall from 7pm-9pm. This year the WI is raising money for the Northamptonshire Memory Hub in Daventry. They offer two raffles for children and adults as well as two grand hampers of Christmas Fayre. Raffle prizes and small food items for the hampers will be welcomed. The group will be serving mulled wine and mince pies during the interval with teas and coffees. WI members will sing their rendition of “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas”.

This Saturday (December 7) Hornton holds its annual Christmas Fayre at the parish church from 5.30pm.

The ‘elves’ of the church's Ladies Working Party have been busy preparing for weeks and there’s a host of Christmassy treats and attractions in store.

The Christmas Fayre Raffle returns with hampers to be won. Also returning is soft toy tombola - every ticket guarantees a prize until all the toys are gone. The produce stall has tasty sweet treats and other home-made offerings. Other stalls include the gifts, the games corner and guess the weight of the cake.

King’s Sutton PTFA will be collecting with the Brackley Round Table on Sunday (December 8) when the Santa Float comes the village. The organisers still need volunteers.

The Middleton Cheney Pre-School Santa Float will make its way around the village on Saturday starting from the Chacombe end of the Chacombe Road and High Street, including all roads to finish at the Pre School.

On Sunday the float procession starts in Main Road, The Avenue, Horton Estate and all roads off to finish at Washle Drive. Both days start at 3.30pm. Village children who give their letter to Santa will receive a reply. There is no street collection; donations online at gofund.me/fdce21e3

Middleton Cheney Singers present their Carol Concert at All Saints on Saturday at 3.30pm or 7pm. Tickets are £10 from Henry’s Café to include tea/coffee and mince pies. Under 16s enter free with an adult. Chipping Warden Village Hall Trust holds a Festive Quiz on Saturday. To enter log on here.

At Chastleton House, near Chipping Norton, until December 15, (Wednesdays to Sundays 11am–3pm, last entry 2.15pm) experience 1960s Christmas. The champagne’s on ice, the cocktails are ready and the dining table is laid out for Christmas dinner. Decorations are a cosy chaos of tinsel, paper chains, trees and piles of wrapped presents. Have a go at a classic board game and indulge in the nostalgia of vintage festive telly.