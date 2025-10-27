'Most popular' Craft Fair in Banburyshire takes place this weekend

Saturday’s (November 1) event will be the 29th Hook Norton Craft Fair and St Peter’s Church will be transformed into an Aladdin’s cave of arts and crafts.

Organised once again by Jan Hughes, the fair takes place from 10am – 5pm and promises to be a fantastic opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping.

As always there will be a superb variety of crafts, traditional and contemporary, from skilled artists and craftsmen from around the Cotswolds.

There will be stalls, displays and demonstrations. Among the attractions are hand-painted cushions, recycled denim and silk, silver and gold jewellery, ceramics and artwork of many kinds.

There will be hand-made soaps, wooden and leather goods, gemstone jewellery and lino-cut printing. The list continues with metal sculpture, reclaimed antler candlesticks, crochet work, pottery, rocking horses and toys, hand-made chocolate, preserves, candles and hand-made books – plus much more.

1 . Cuddly fox Hook Norton Craft Fair A gorgeous cuddly fox - among many super craft-made animals at the Hook Norton Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes Photo Sales

2 . Chocolatier Shelley returns to Hook Norton Craft Fair Chocolatier Shelley Van Loen displays some of her delicious sweets at last year's Hook Norton Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Ceramic jewellery Ceramic pendants are just one of the huge range of crafts available at the Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes Photo Sales

4 . Beautiful Silk cushion showing a seahorse Beautiful silk cushions are an eye-catching feature at the Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes Photo Sales