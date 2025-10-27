Christmas - These are the best selling Christmas toys of the '70s, how many do you remember?

'Most popular' Craft Fair in Banburyshire takes place this weekend

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:26 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 15:50 GMT
An annual Craft Fair said to be the most popular in the Banbury area takes place this weekend.

Saturday’s (November 1) event will be the 29th Hook Norton Craft Fair and St Peter’s Church will be transformed into an Aladdin’s cave of arts and crafts.

Organised once again by Jan Hughes, the fair takes place from 10am – 5pm and promises to be a fantastic opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping.

As always there will be a superb variety of crafts, traditional and contemporary, from skilled artists and craftsmen from around the Cotswolds.

There will be stalls, displays and demonstrations. Among the attractions are hand-painted cushions, recycled denim and silk, silver and gold jewellery, ceramics and artwork of many kinds.

There will be hand-made soaps, wooden and leather goods, gemstone jewellery and lino-cut printing. The list continues with metal sculpture, reclaimed antler candlesticks, crochet work, pottery, rocking horses and toys, hand-made chocolate, preserves, candles and hand-made books – plus much more.

A gorgeous cuddly fox - among many super craft-made animals at the Hook Norton Craft Fair

1. Cuddly fox Hook Norton Craft Fair

A gorgeous cuddly fox - among many super craft-made animals at the Hook Norton Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes

Chocolatier Shelley Van Loen displays some of her delicious sweets at last year's Hook Norton Craft Fair

2. Chocolatier Shelley returns to Hook Norton Craft Fair

Chocolatier Shelley Van Loen displays some of her delicious sweets at last year's Hook Norton Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes

Ceramic pendants are just one of the huge range of crafts available at the Craft Fair

3. Ceramic jewellery

Ceramic pendants are just one of the huge range of crafts available at the Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes

Beautiful silk cushions are an eye-catching feature at the Craft Fair

4. Beautiful Silk cushion showing a seahorse

Beautiful silk cushions are an eye-catching feature at the Craft Fair Photo: Jan Hughes

