'Most popular' Craft Fair in Banburyshire takes place this weekend

Saturday’s (November 1) event will be the 29th Hook Norton Craft Fair and St Peter’s Church will be transformed into an Aladdin’s cave of arts and crafts.
Organised once again by Jan Hughes, the fair takes place from 10am – 5pm and promises to be a fantastic opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping.
As always there will be a superb variety of crafts, traditional and contemporary, from skilled artists and craftsmen from around the Cotswolds.
There will be stalls, displays and demonstrations. Among the attractions are hand-painted cushions, recycled denim and silk, silver and gold jewellery, ceramics and artwork of many kinds.
There will be hand-made soaps, wooden and leather goods, gemstone jewellery and lino-cut printing. The list continues with metal sculpture, reclaimed antler candlesticks, crochet work, pottery, rocking horses and toys, hand-made chocolate, preserves, candles and hand-made books – plus much more.