A 'modern day Father Christmas' is to cycle to Banbury from Weymouth to buy gifts for needy children around the town.

Kiel Fitzpatrick has set up a fundraiser in a bid to help children of hard-up families who may have very little to share this Christmas. Kiel’s mother, who lives in Banbury, described him as a ‘modern day Father Christmas’ and said it was a typically kind thing for her son to do.

Kiel, 44, said: “My mother became a single parent in Weymouth, Dorset back in 1994 after losing her younger brother to cancer, leaving her marriage and trying to raise three boys on her own. She is an absolute inspiration and always caring.

“She moved to Banbury to start a fresh life as my two brothers and I have our own families now and it’s time for her to think of her, She loves Banbury and it just made me think, coming up to Christmas, if there was something I could do to help families who may be in similar situations now.”

Kiel Fitzpatrick, who will be cycling from Weymouth to Banbury to raise money to buy needy children Christmas gifts

Kiel – who runs his own crane operating company – got inspiration for the cycle ride after seeing that Sian Griffiths, landlady of The Bell pub in Grimsbury, was raising money to support families with food parcels.

"The busiest time for them is Christmas and without donations they can’t do what they do. They already have 56 requests for Christmas boxes and they are expecting many more. They also try to offer each child one Christmas gift, as some unfortunate children do not get many presents and they really look forward to them turning up with food and a gift,” said Kiel on his Go Fund Me page.

"This fundraiser hits home for me, as my parents divorced when I was young due to an abusive father, leaving my mother no option but to run, holding on to her three boys.

“To see my mum hold jobs down, raising three boys, finding herself homeless and still having that energy and determination to not give up, showed me how hard and cruel life can be. We never had expensive clothes - most of the time we shared between us - but she always ensured one way or another we had food in our bellies.

Linda Collins with her three boys

“Without food banks and the help of these amazing charities, there will be so many dreading this time of year.”

Kiel said he had originally left with his father because he felt guilty about him being alone but he returned to his mother when he was subjected to violence.

“Every child should be excited on Christmas Eve, but realising my dad would rather be at the pub drinking than being with his own child, waking up on Christmas Day totally alone with nothing, thinking had I done something wrong - no present, no food, spending most the day in tears with no friends, family or support. That was the wake up call I needed to get back to my mum, who was 500 miles away,” he said.

“If I can prevent one child this Christmas feeling the way I did and to ensure a mother has to not worry about feeding her kids, I would have achieved everything and more in assisting Sian and her team reach their goal.”

The cycle route options open to Kiel Fitzpatrick when he bikes to Banbury on his Christmas mission

Kiel’s target is £1,500. He believes at least £1,000 is needed to fund 100 Christmas boxes.

His cycle ride will take place on Wednesday, November 6 travelling 163 miles over four days from his home in Weymouth for The Bell pub.

“I am definitely not a cyclist I just operate cranes. I am an ex-soldier (veteran), a father of two and husband to my wife Leanne. This cycle will take me 3-4 days, I will have no support vehicle and what I can fit on my bike and back is what I’ll take. I will post my route and keep updates on my journey every day,” he said.

"The nerves haven’t kicked in yet and I’m starting to think I should have trained, but that’s me all over - have an idea and just go for it. Thank you - and please any donation small or big, just know it will put a smile on a child's face this Christmas.”

Linda Collins with her three boys. Times were tough when she was a single parent and son Kiel is hoping to make Christmas better for some hard-up families

Mum Linda said: “He’s got such a big heart. I'm so immensely proud of him always because he's he's absolutely selfless. He'd give you his last pair of socks. He always likes to know that everyone’s OK – that’s become his life’s mission.

"It does not surprise me he's doing this. I think it's just the thought of how he's provided for his family and they don't want for anything. So the past has obviously made a big imprint on him. And I think then when he hears of someone not having something, he wants to provide it. He's like a Father Christmas of the modern day.

"I'm so lucky. All three of my sons are wonderful. My youngest son arranged a 60th birthday party for me as a surprise. They got all my work colleagues there; they'd arranged for everyone to be at the pub in Weymouth and I was in bits over Kiel’s speech.

"They know how they are loved but I don't think you ever realise. As a parent, sometimes you question if your parenting was right or you did the right thing. But now I get it back 100-fold when they say they love me.”