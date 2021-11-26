Jingle bells and ice skating - Santa Claus set to make a welcome return to Shipston-on-Stour thanks to town Rotarians

Members of The Rotary Club of Shipston will be joined by volunteers when they take their sleigh out and about as children gear up for some pre-Christmas excitement – all in the name of festive cheer, goodwill and fundraising.

It will mark a return to the area for the traditional charity sleigh, after the pandemic put the brakes on Santa’s visit last year.

The festive fun will officially get under way on Friday, December 3 with the arrival of the town’s Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on with the Rotary’s first ever synthetic ice skating rink.

The Rotarians of Shipston will be out in force with Santa during their December Christmas float procession

Skating sessions are available at Shipston Enterprise Centre between 2-6pm on December 3, 11am-7pm on December 4 and 10am-6pm on December 5. They can be booked in advance at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/17832The local Santa sleigh routes are as follows:

Wednesday, December 8, 5 30pm -7 30pm: Berry Avenue, Queens Avenue, Pittway Avenue, Sadlers Avenue, Oldbutt Road, Shipston Gardens, Bailey Close, Burnell Close, Herdwick Fold, Webb Road, Clifford Place.

Thursday, December 9, 5 30pm -7 30pm: Foxgloves, Norgren Crescent,.Carr Close, Atcheston Close, Symons Way, Herdwick Field, Bradley Drive, Barrett Place, Coe Ave, Nichols Court, Nason Way.

Friday, December 10, 5 30pm - 7 30pm: Station Road, The Driftway, Manor Lane, Greenway Road, Darlingscote Road, Brickhill Close, Haymeadow, Worcester Place, Warwick Place, Oxway Close, Glenn Close, Green Lane, Gerrards Road, West Street.

Sunday, December 12, 4 30pm-7 30pm: Tilemans Lane, Brickway Close, Beecham Road, The Sidings, Railway Crescent, Signal Road, Mayo Road, Donnington Road, Badgers Crescent, Hornsby Close, Cauldiwell Drive, Riverway, Watery Lane.

Monday, December 13, 5 30pm -7 30pm: Chapel View, Brewer Hill, Angela's Meadow, Holly Road, Elm Road, Hawthorne Way, Ashgrove, Furzehill Road, Bosley Close.

Wednesday, December 15, 5 30pm-7 30pm: Callaways Road, Greenfields Close, Parsons Close, Simpson Road, Hanson Avenue, Costard Ave, Marshall Avenue, Clark Close.

There’s a good chance Santa will also be spotted around the town centre on Saturday, December 18 between 9am - 1pm.

The Rotary Club of Shipston hopes to help a host of local causes by contributing towards the projected £100,000 raised across the Heart of England Rotary region by the traditional sleigh run initiative.

And this year – in line with continuing Covid precautions - more ways to donate have been introduced, including contactless payments, mobile phone texts and VR codes, as a form of donation.

Heart of England Rotary spokesperson, Colin Winstone, said: “Our Rotary Clubs have been helping Father Christmas raise funds to support those less fortunate by means of his sleigh runs for over 25 years all across the West Midlands. Now a firm favourite with local residents, the sound of the sleigh arriving excites children and adults alike.

“The proceeds benefit the Rotary Club’s chosen local community charities and good causes, including foodbanks, toy boxes, children’s parties, supporting the elderly, winter warmth projects and many more. There are nine Rotary-organised Santa sleighs throughout the Heart of England and everyone’s support is much appreciated.”