This is a collection of photographs from the magnificently decorated trees at this year’s Hook Norton Christmas Tree Festival.

The fifth Christmas tree decorating festival took place at St. Peter's Church on Saturday December 17, and involved 13 different village societies and community groups.

The groups were tasked with decorating a tree made of any material to depict a popular Christmas song. Some of the trees were real wood, while others were artificial, and one group made theirs from a ladder.

The Hook Norton Rainbows girl youth group’s tree titled "Jingle Bells" was voted as the most popular on the day.

Organiser Jane Orchard said: "We had lots of visitors. It was a busy, busy community event. It was not a fund-raising event, but we did make just under £900 which will go towards the church's running costs this Christmas.

“It was so good to see people catching up with friends, and neighbours, old and new. It was a very vibrant day.”

The trees were displayed in the church all day alongside a pop up market, featuring a large bakery stall and refreshments. There were also fun activities for visitors to enjoy, like a treasure hunt and a guess the baubles game.

One of the fantastic decorated Christmas trees at the festival.

This Christmas tree had a message of world peace and was decorated with a Ukrainian flag.

One of the fantastic trees which featured hand knitted decorations.

This quirky tree created by the village library group was made from ladders.