In Pictures: Take a look at the fantastic photos from the Hook Norton Christmas Tree Festival
This is a collection of photographs from the magnificently decorated trees at this year’s Hook Norton Christmas Tree Festival.
The fifth Christmas tree decorating festival took place at St. Peter's Church on Saturday December 17, and involved 13 different village societies and community groups.
The groups were tasked with decorating a tree made of any material to depict a popular Christmas song. Some of the trees were real wood, while others were artificial, and one group made theirs from a ladder.
The Hook Norton Rainbows girl youth group’s tree titled "Jingle Bells" was voted as the most popular on the day.
Organiser Jane Orchard said: "We had lots of visitors. It was a busy, busy community event. It was not a fund-raising event, but we did make just under £900 which will go towards the church's running costs this Christmas.
“It was so good to see people catching up with friends, and neighbours, old and new. It was a very vibrant day.”