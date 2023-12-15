Hospice near Banbury launches annual Christmas tree recycling scheme
Now in its third year, the scheme aims to make the post-Christmas tidy easier for residents by collecting their old trees on January 9 and 10.
The trees will be collected and then taken to Acreman’s Arboriculture Ltd in Wigginton, where they will be turned into wood chips.
This year, the scheme has gained sponsorship from waste management company Viridor, which has enabled it to include more areas across the OX7, OX15, OX16, and OX17 postcodes.
Carley Lambert, KHH events and challenges officer, said: “There’s nothing like the smell of a real Christmas tree to get you feeling festive, but once the celebrations are over, getting rid of the tree can be a real hassle. We want to help take some of the stress away and raise money for our services at the same time.
“It couldn’t be simpler. Sign up on our website before 10am on January 3, make a donation to Katharine House Hospice, and, in return, we will send one of our elves to pick up the tree to be recycled once the festive season is over. It’s a simple way to support our hospice while ticking something off your to-do list."
Alan Beaumont, plant manager at Viridor’s Ardley site, said: “I’m delighted to be donating to a project like Tree-cycle as it links so closely to our company purpose of building a world where nothing goes to waste, our core value of looking after tomorrow, and supports our wider goals on sustainability.”For more information, visit, https://www.khh.org.uk/Event/christmas-tree-cycle