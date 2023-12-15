The Katharine House Christmas tree recycling scheme has been launched once again – and this year it has branched out to include more locations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year, the scheme aims to make the post-Christmas tidy easier for residents by collecting their old trees on January 9 and 10.

The trees will be collected and then taken to Acreman’s Arboriculture Ltd in Wigginton, where they will be turned into wood chips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the scheme has gained sponsorship from waste management company Viridor, which has enabled it to include more areas across the OX7, OX15, OX16, and OX17 postcodes.

Carley Lambert from Katharine House Hospice with one of the recycled Christmas trees.

Carley Lambert, KHH events and challenges officer, said: “There’s nothing like the smell of a real Christmas tree to get you feeling festive, but once the celebrations are over, getting rid of the tree can be a real hassle. We want to help take some of the stress away and raise money for our services at the same time.

“It couldn’t be simpler. Sign up on our website before 10am on January 3, make a donation to Katharine House Hospice, and, in return, we will send one of our elves to pick up the tree to be recycled once the festive season is over. It’s a simple way to support our hospice while ticking something off your to-do list."