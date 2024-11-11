Generous Dad cycles 163 miles to Banbury to buy Christmas gifts for needy children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weymouth dad Keil Fitzpatrick was greeted in a champagne shower on Saturday when he reached Banbury after a three day fund-raising ride.

The 44-year-old crane driver has raised £1,175 so far in his bid to pay for Christmas presents for children receiving food parcels from The Bell pub in Grimsbury.

He rode the 163 miles, leaving his home in Weymouth at dawn on Wednesday and travelling through rain and cold fog for three days to reach Banbury on Saturday afternoon. There he was showered in champagne in true Formula 1 style.

“It’s completed, job done!” he told supporters on his Go Fund Me page. “I finally reached The Bell Pub at Banbury. The absolutely amazing couple Sian Griffiths and her husband were literally packing up one of the first boxes going out for delivery to one of the families in need. A big ‘thank you’ again for all the support and donations. As you can see it’s already making a difference.”

Keil Fitzpatrick and the welcome party at The Bell pub, Grimsbury. He has raised well over £1,000 for Christmas gifts for needing children

Keil – who runs his own crane operating company – decided to undertake the cycle ride after seeing that Ms Griffiths, landlady of the pub, was raising money to support families with food parcels.

He was inspired by his mother Linda Collins – who now lives in Banbury – who worked hard for many years to care for him and his two brothers following her marriage breakdown in 1994.

“She loves Banbury and it made me think, coming up to Christmas, if there was something I could do to help families who may be in similar situations now.”

"This is the busiest time for the pub who put together food parcels for needy families. They also try to offer each child one Christmas gift, as some unfortunate children don’t get many presents and they really look forward to them turning up with food and a gift.

The 163 mile route cycled by Keil Fitzpatrick over his three-day fundraising endeavour

“Without food banks and the help of these amazing charities, there will be so many dreading this time of year.”

Keil has raised enough to put a gift in 100 Christmas boxes and there is still time for supporters to donate to his worthy cause.