Festive spectacle is promised at the Bloxham Christmas Tree Festival starting early in December

The event takes place at St Mary's Church, Bloxham and is expected, as usual, to be a stunning display. It takes place from Friday to Sunday, December 3 - 5.

Some 40 village organisations have sponsored trees and will be decorating them on a Christmas Carols theme. The Festival is open from 11am on each day, admission free.

On the Friday there is late opening until 8pm with mulled wine. On the Saturday at 7.30pm there is a special Festival Concert being given by the Choir of Exeter College, Oxford who will sing a programme of carols and Christmas music, including many hidden gems.

A picture from the last Chrismas Tree Festival at St Mary's Church, Bloxham

On Sunday there is an end-of-festival service at 6pm. There will be children’s activities, refreshments in the adjacent Parish Rooms throughout and the chance to vote for the People’s Choice from among the trees.

Spokesman Ian Myson said: "It’s a great opportunity to get back out with people, in a spacious environment with many Covid-related adjustments made to the layout and is a great start to the festive season.