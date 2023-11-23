News you can trust since 1838
Festive period begins as Banbury's popular Christmas Victorian Market opens tomorrow

Christmas shoppers will be transported to a different era when they visit the town centre as Banbury’s Victorian Market gets underway tomorrow.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:15 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
The popular festive market returns tomorrow (Friday, November 24) for a weekend of entertainment, shopping, and food.

This year, Victorian characters will bring the historical era to life, and a DJ will keep shoppers upbeat and festive as they browse over 100 stalls.

From unique gifts, homemade decorations, and seasonal food and drink, the market aims to cater to a wide range of Christmas shoppers needs.

Banbury shoppers will be transported to a different era when they visit the Christmas Victorian Market.
Alongside the market, singer Helen Pearson will perform soul renditions at 12pm on Saturday. Following this, the Hook Norton Brass Band will grace the stage with a performance at 6pm on Saturday.

The Banbury Christmas Victorian Market will run from 12pm – 8pm, on Friday, November 24, 10am – 8pm, on Saturday 25 and 10am –6pm on Sunday, 25.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/175480195207288/?active_tab=discussion

