Festive period begins as Banbury's popular Christmas Victorian Market opens tomorrow
The popular festive market returns tomorrow (Friday, November 24) for a weekend of entertainment, shopping, and food.
This year, Victorian characters will bring the historical era to life, and a DJ will keep shoppers upbeat and festive as they browse over 100 stalls.
From unique gifts, homemade decorations, and seasonal food and drink, the market aims to cater to a wide range of Christmas shoppers needs.
Alongside the market, singer Helen Pearson will perform soul renditions at 12pm on Saturday. Following this, the Hook Norton Brass Band will grace the stage with a performance at 6pm on Saturday.
The Banbury Christmas Victorian Market will run from 12pm – 8pm, on Friday, November 24, 10am – 8pm, on Saturday 25 and 10am –6pm on Sunday, 25.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/175480195207288/?active_tab=discussion